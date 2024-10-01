Hyderabad police ban DJs, firecrackers during religious processions in city

The Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand has banned DJ sound systems (powered mobile speakers delivering high decibel sound) and firecrackers during all religious processions in the city.

The orders came after a round table discussion was organised by the Hyderabad city police on September 26, 2024 with organisers of various religious processions, representatives of various political parties and government departments to discuss the concerns flagged by the citizens during the Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi processions in the city.

As per the notification dated September 30, 2024, the use of DJ sound systems, DJ sound mixers, sound amplifiers and other high sound generating equipment, appliances and apparatus or contrivance which is capable of producing or reproducing the sound are prohibited during religious processions in the city.

Sound systems permitted with restrictions

Moreover, while the use of sound systems will be permitted, the notification introduced restrictions in the sound decibel limits in an effort to control noise pollution during religious processions.

Sound limit in residential areas

In residential areas, the sound decibel limit will be 55 decibels (dB) during the day hours and 45 dB in the night. While for silence zones (100 metres around hospitals, educational institutes and courts) the limit has been set to 50 dB during the day and 40 dB during the night.

For industrial areas, the limit is 75 dB in day time (between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and 70 dB in the night time (between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.) while in commercial areas the limit has been fixed to 65 decibels during the day and 55 decibels during the night, the orders read.

Loud speakers not allowed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A loud speaker or public address system or DJ system shall not be used during the nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m, the notification further read.

As per the notification, both the event organisers as well as the equipment dealers (and companies) will have to obtain police clearance for the same.

Violation of the orders will lead to penal action under various sections of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Environment Protection Act, 1986, Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000 and the Hyderabad City Loudspeakers (Regulation of use and Licensing) Rules, 1963.