Hyderabad pharma firm gets UAE nod to market joint support supplement

November 03, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Lee Pharma has received marketing authorisation for its joint support supplement Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets in the United Arab Emirates.

Describing it as a milestone, the Hyderabad-based company said it is the first product in the nutraceutical segment from India to get approved in the UAE. Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets are already being used in India by those suffering from painful and progressive arthritis, director Alla Leela Rani said on Friday.

The company said it is a novel composition of bio nutraceuticals with potent phyto nutrients to prevent joint and connective tissue disorders. The product contains collagen type II, natural egg shell membrane, Boswellia and curcumin with vitamin D3 which mainly acts on joint and connective tissue disorders to increase cartilage in joints.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product is under registration in all Middle East, East Asian countries. The company plans to file dossier, for marketing authorisation, in the U.S. in the second half of 2024.

EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.