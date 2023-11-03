ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad pharma firm gets UAE nod to market joint support supplement

November 03, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

First product in nutraceutical segment from India to get approved in UAE, says the company

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Lee Pharma has received marketing authorisation for its joint support supplement Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets in the United Arab Emirates.

Describing it as a milestone, the Hyderabad-based company said it is the first product in the nutraceutical segment from India to get approved in the UAE. Bio-Cartilage Smoothwalk Tablets are already being used in India by those suffering from painful and progressive arthritis, director Alla Leela Rani said on Friday.

The company said it is a novel composition of bio nutraceuticals with potent phyto nutrients to prevent joint and connective tissue disorders. The product contains collagen type II, natural egg shell membrane, Boswellia and curcumin with vitamin D3 which mainly acts on joint and connective tissue disorders to increase cartilage in joints.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The product is under registration in all Middle East, East Asian countries. The company plans to file dossier, for marketing authorisation, in the U.S. in the second half of 2024.

EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US