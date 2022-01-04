Hyderabad passport office issued 4.42 lakh passports in 2021

The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, in 2021, issued as many as 4.42 lakh passports and passport clearance certificates.

According to information released from the RPO on Tuesday, last year’s numbers are significantly higher than the numbers recorded in 2020 – which stood at 2.93 lakh.

The RPO stated that during last year’s lockdown, passport services were not stopped and all emergency passport requirements were looked into. After the lockdown last year, the passport offices opened with 50% appointments, and then at 75% in August. In September last year, the passport offices worked at full capacity, taking 100% of appointments.

In order to ameliorate the situation in terms of delay in getting appointments, the RPO started 200 additional appointments per day across all PSKs. This resulted in a decrease in waiting time.