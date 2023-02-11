Hyderabad on a zip, zap, zoom high as racers set the E-Prix track on fire

February 11, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Hyderabad

The atmosphere was electric and there were smiles all around as the inaugural edition of the prestigious Hyderabad Formula E-racing witnessed a grand finale on Necklace Road, the venue of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship here on Saturday.

Thousands of fans braving the heat and discomfort of different kinds such as parking their vehicles at far off places like NTR Stadium or Sanjeevaiah Park, cheered on for two-time Formula E world champion Jean-Eric Vergne, who emerged winner in a thrilling contest.

Clearly, the fans seemed to have got their due on the day when it mattered most as they witnessed world-class racing by some of the finest drivers from across the world. Experts said the final laps saw Vergne come up with stunning ‘defensive’ racing to keep the challengers behind to clinch the honours.

No doubt, there was an unfortunate crash involving four cars in the 12th lap, but again that was one of those things which do happen in Formula races. The disappointment for some fans was understandable as the incident involved two TCS Jaguar drivers Sam Bird and favourite Mitch Evans, and pushed them out of contention.

Every time the cars zoomed past them at lightning speed, the fans were up on their feet, lustily cheering and whistling at the drivers who obviously were in their own competitive world.

Not surprisingly, celebrities including cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, and contemporary stars Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal with wife Dhanashree Verma, and Deepak Chahar, along with film stars Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil and Navdeep were there to lend glamour to the whole show.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao graced the valedictory function.

Significantly, the trademark celebrations of a Formula race winner on the podium uncorking the bubbly and spraying it all around were missing as they were replaced by confetti cannons, respecting local customs. Clearly, the organisers effectively ensured that Hyderabad would be one of the favourite destinations for more such events in the days to come. This, even as the champion Vergne gave a parting advice at the post-race media briefing that a better cleaning mechanism can be put in place as the track was “very dusty”.