Officials find cockroaches in kitchen, cooks chewing gutka in private hostels in Hyderabad

Updated - June 19, 2024 12:24 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 12:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Task Force team of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted checks at hostels in Madhapur and found rotten vegetables, usage of synthetic colours and other violations. | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

Just days after conducting inspections at private hostels in Madhapur locality of Hyderabad, the Task Force team of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety, along with the ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ vehicle again conducted inspections at hostels in the Madhapur area on Tuesday and uncovered several hygiene violations.

At Sindhu Jaddu Women’s Hostel, the team found expired chilli powder and open dustbins without lids. At Om Sri Sai Nanda Deluxe Men’s Hostel, the team discovered workers chewing gutka while cooking and serving, usage of synthetic colours, expired hing powder, rotten vegetables, an unhygienic kitchen with cockroaches, a rusted dosa tawa, and soy sauce that failed the spot test. At Om Sri Sai Nanda Women’s Hostel, the team found open dustbins without lids.

At Tanusri Grand Women’s Hostel, the team found an unhygienic kitchen with cockroaches, open dustbins, a rusted dosa tawa, and tomato and chilli sauce samples that failed spot tests. At SR Ladies Hostel, the team observed an unhygienic work area and refrigerator, along with a rusted dosa tawa.

Samples of rice, chilli powder, and turmeric powder were collected from these establishments for lab tests and notices will be issued, said a release.

