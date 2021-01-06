Hyderabad nurse ‘trafficked’ to Sharjah

A nurse who went to Sharjah in search of better livelihood has been confined against her will and assaulted, Majlis Bachao Tahreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan, who has been working to bring Indian citizens stranded in West Asian countries said.
Mr Khan said that he is helping the vitcim’s family who have written to Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar. The victim, who is a resident of Bandlaguda, was allegedly promised a salary equivalent to ₹40,000 per month in Sharjah by a broker identified as Fatima.
She travelled to Sharjah on December 15 last year and was received by a Sudanese man who took her to a house. The victim’s mother alleged that the man held the victim captive for four days. She was taken to the hospital after falling ill and narrated what had happened to a nurse, who is said to have informed the police. An Indian expatriates association is assisting the victim.
The victim’s mother alleged that her daughter was sold for ₹ 2 lakh and further alleged that she was raped. She requested Mr Jaishankar to take action against the alleged agent.
Mr Khan released a video, purportedly showing the victim, who is wearing a mask, narrating the ordeal.
