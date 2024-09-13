ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad | Nod for multi-level parking at KBR National Park entry gate

Published - September 13, 2024 10:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The proposal for development of 100-foot road between Bandlaguda and Errakunta at an expenditure of ₹20 crore was cleared too.

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the KBR Park’s entry gate, in Hyderabad.

After rejecting it repeatedly, the standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has finally approved the proposal for multi-level smart parking for two-wheelers and four-wheelers near the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park’s entry gate.

During its meeting on Thursday (September 12, 2024) the committee has recommended to the GHMC Commissioner, for ratification of the proposal for development and maintenance of the parking for 10 years by the highest bidder Navnirman Association, on pilot basis. The contract will be on design-build-finance-operate-transfer (DBFOT) basis.

Though presented in the previous standing committee meeting, the proposal was postponed upon the corporators’ insistence to inspect the location. Accordingly, a site visit was organised recently for the committee members.

The committee has also passed the proposal to extend the pay scale of junior assistants to the community organisers and community coordinators, 90 in number.

Development of 100-foot road between Bandlaguda and Errakunta at an expenditure of ₹20 crore, construction of Road Under Bridge between Secunderabad and Sitaphalmandi at a cost of ₹20 crore, rejuvenation of Kaidamma Kunta under CSR initiative, and construction of pet animal crematorium in Gopannapally village under public-private-partnership mode were some of the important proposals cleared by the committee.

