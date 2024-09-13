GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad | Nod for multi-level parking at KBR National Park entry gate

The proposal for development of 100-foot road between Bandlaguda and Errakunta at an expenditure of ₹20 crore was cleared too.

Published - September 13, 2024 10:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the KBR Park’s entry gate, in Hyderabad.

File photo of the KBR Park’s entry gate, in Hyderabad.

After rejecting it repeatedly, the standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has finally approved the proposal for multi-level smart parking for two-wheelers and four-wheelers near the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park’s entry gate.

During its meeting on Thursday (September 12, 2024) the committee has recommended to the GHMC Commissioner, for ratification of the proposal for development and maintenance of the parking for 10 years by the highest bidder Navnirman Association, on pilot basis. The contract will be on design-build-finance-operate-transfer (DBFOT) basis.

Though presented in the previous standing committee meeting, the proposal was postponed upon the corporators’ insistence to inspect the location. Accordingly, a site visit was organised recently for the committee members.

The committee has also passed the proposal to extend the pay scale of junior assistants to the community organisers and community coordinators, 90 in number.

Development of 100-foot road between Bandlaguda and Errakunta at an expenditure of ₹20 crore, construction of Road Under Bridge between Secunderabad and Sitaphalmandi at a cost of ₹20 crore, rejuvenation of Kaidamma Kunta under CSR initiative, and construction of pet animal crematorium in Gopannapally village under public-private-partnership mode were some of the important proposals cleared by the committee.

Published - September 13, 2024 10:23 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.