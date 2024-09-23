ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad | MTAR Technologies bags ₹15.4 cr order from DRDL 

Published - September 23, 2024 04:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It is for manufacturing and supply of full-scale and sub-scale combustors for the development of cutting-edge air-breathing engine technology for defence programmes

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad-based precision engineering firm MTAR Technologies has bagged a ₹15.4 crore order from the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL).

It is for manufacturing and supply of full-scale and sub-scale combustors for the development of cutting-edge air-breathing engine technology for defence programmes.

The order, which will be executed by September 2025 as per the contract terms, is set to strengthen its capabilities in the supply of systems for future generation engines related to various defence programmes, the company said in a filing on Monday (September 23, 2024). MTAR Technologies has seven manufacturing units, including an export-oriented unit, in Hyderabad. The company caters to clean energy – civil nuclear power; fuel cells; hydel and others, space and defence sectors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US