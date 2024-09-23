GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad | MTAR Technologies bags ₹15.4 cr order from DRDL 

It is for manufacturing and supply of full-scale and sub-scale combustors for the development of cutting-edge air-breathing engine technology for defence programmes

Published - September 23, 2024 04:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad-based precision engineering firm MTAR Technologies has bagged a ₹15.4 crore order from the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL).

It is for manufacturing and supply of full-scale and sub-scale combustors for the development of cutting-edge air-breathing engine technology for defence programmes.

The order, which will be executed by September 2025 as per the contract terms, is set to strengthen its capabilities in the supply of systems for future generation engines related to various defence programmes, the company said in a filing on Monday (September 23, 2024). MTAR Technologies has seven manufacturing units, including an export-oriented unit, in Hyderabad. The company caters to clean energy – civil nuclear power; fuel cells; hydel and others, space and defence sectors.

Published - September 23, 2024 04:36 pm IST

