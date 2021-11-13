Hyderabad more liveable than other cities: KTR

HYDERABAD

13 November 2021 21:15 IST

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has said that Hyderabad is better than any other city in terms of living standards but, there is a need to develop it further.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Mr. Rao said that Hyderabad was recognised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as a garbage-free city. It bagged the Swachh Sarvekshan award and was also recognised as water plus city. President Ram Nath Kovind will give away awards in this connection at a function at Vignan Bhavan in New Delhi on November 20.

Swachh Sarvekshan awards were also announced for Nizampet, Ibrahimpatnam, Sircilla, Ghatkesar, Kosigi, Husnabad, Siddipet and Secunderabad Cantonment. Karimnagar was among the top three towns in Safari Mitra Suraksha Challenge. An award will be presented to the town not only for upkeep of sanitation but welfare of sanitation workers.

Advertising

Advertising