Hyderabad Mint to release ₹20 coins

India Government Mint, Hyderabad (IGMH), is currently minting 2019 series visually challenged-friendly coins and will soon release ₹20 coins.

In a statement on Sunday, Jyoti Prakash Dash, chief general manager of IGMH said the mint rededicates itself on the foundation day to serve the nation with a wide range of products and services. He said since 2000, India stopped importing the coins from 10 foreign countries, including the UK and South Korea and, “now IGMH is in a position to export coins with latest security features.”

“In addition, we are engaged in melting, refining and assaying of silver and gold to BS standards from different temples such as TTD, Shri Sai Sansthan Trust, Huligamma Temples, Sri Kalahasti Devasthanam,” the officer said.

Hyderabad mint also assists the Customs Department in converting their seized gold to bullions apart from manufacturing commemorative coins for collectors, which can be purchased from its sales counter at Saifabad campus, Mr. Dash said.

