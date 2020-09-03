Hyderabad Metro Rail services to be resumed on Sept. 7

On first day, Red Line to be operated with five-minute frequency

The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has announced resumption of operations from September 7 in a graded manner with frequency of trains at five minutes each and no stoppage plus closure of five stations which are located in the ‘containment’ zones.

On the first day, only Corridor 1 or the Red Line from Miyapur to L.B. Nagar will be made operational from 7 a.m. to 12 noon and again from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. From Sept.8, Corridor III or the Blue Line from Nagole to Raidurg will also be operated during the same timings. On Sept. 9, the Corridor II or Green Line from JBS to MGBS too will become operational.

“Frequency of trains will be enhanced or decreased depending on the passenger traffic and to avoid crowding. Metro stations of Gandhi Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Moosapet, Musheerabad and Yusufguda will be shut as they are in containment zones,” said HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy on Thursday.

He had earlier held a meeting with L&T Metro Rail MD & CEO K.V.B. Reddy and other senior officials to discuss the safety measures to be taken for resumption of the services. Following were the decisions taken at the meeting: in order to ensure social distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside trains are being done for passengers to stand and alternate seats will be marked ‘x’ inside the train and kept vacant.

Social distancing would be monitored through CCTV by the main control room, station controller and also the train operators. Wearing of face mask is mandatory for all passengers and staff. Masks would be supplied on payment basis to those arriving without mask and penalty as per regulation would be imposed for any violation.

Only asymptomatic persons would be allowed to travel after thermal screening at entry into the stations. Symptomatic persons would be advised to go to nearby COVID Care Centre/hospital for testing/medical attention. Use of ‘Aarogya-Setu App’ would be “encouraged”.

Pedal-type sanitizers would be kept at entry into the stations for use by passengers with PPE kits and sanitisers to be provided to employees/security personnel, likely to be in proximate contact with commuters and for longer duration. Considering the potential of coronavirus to spread quickly, security personnel/private guards have been instructed to ensure adequate safety while frisking commuters without diluting security drill.

Smart Card and Mobile QR ticket with cashless/online transactions would be encouraged. Passengers would be advised to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items for easy and quick scanning. They would be encouraged to carry a small bottle of sanitiser with them. Parking spaces would be opened for travellers as per guidelines.

Mock drills, keeping in view various scenarios post COVID-19, are being conducted before commencement of the metro operation. Metro authorities would keep close liaison with the police, medical authorities and local administration for regulating crowd outside the stations and dealing with contingencies.

L&TMRH chief operating officer Anil Kumar Saini, senior officers D. V. S. Raju, S. K. Das, Ananda Mohan, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and B. N. Rajeswar attended the meeting.