The official handle of Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) on X was hacked. In a post on X, people are appealed not to click any links or engaging with posts until further notice. “We’re working on it and will update you soon. Stay safe!”

⚠️ Important Notice:

Our official Twitter/X account (@ltmhyd) has been hacked.

Our official Twitter/X account (@ltmhyd) has been hacked.

Please avoid clicking any links or engaging with posts until further notice. We're working on it and will update you soon. Stay safe! — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) September 19, 2024