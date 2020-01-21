Hyderabad Metro Rail’s Green Line set for launch of commercial operations

Protests from property owners, business community and activists, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR)’s Green Line or Corridor Two — from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) — saw it all. Now that it is all set for launch of commercial operations, senior officials affirm it was the “most challenging and satisfying corridor to build”, considering the “tough” experiences.

“We did not anticipate the kind of opposition and realised certain vested interests have got together. We tried out different strategies to win them over like explaining the project benefits and how it would transform the area with transport and good roads. We targeted business associations and community groups,” recalls HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy.

One of their own

‘Operation Woodpecker’ — slowly taking over property after property and demolitions in phase — was initiated and it helped that top HMR engineers K. Narsing Rao and M. Vishnuvardhan Reddy were local residents of Chikkadpally where shopkeepers were among the first to protest.

GHMC’s Town Planning wings’ road widening veterans Shankar Narayana and Chakravarthy, on deputation, were at the forefront. “I gave them total freedom. We were ready to meet anyone to convince them about the project,” he adds.

Negotiations

While Chikkadpally protests fizzled out, agitation erupted at Sultan Bazar and it took a painstaking 1.5 years to bring shopkeepers around with L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad told to build the viaduct into the narrow strip within 65 metres road width.

“Not a single crane was allowed to operate during that time. We conceived of Pulti Bowli municipal complex and another senior engineer B.N. Rajeshwar, with advantage of local contacts, negotiated,” explains Mr. Reddy.

Meanwhile, Telangana was formed and the new government was given five alternative options but every other route involved “moving into Osmania Medical College, Koti’s Women’s College and Kacheguda railway station”, so the original alignment remained.

HMR officials recall business leaders like Keshava Rao, Kishan Yadav, Surender Lonia, Govind Rathi initially staunchly opposed, but slowly allowed the rail to snake in. “Business in the corridor was not disrupted from Secunderabad station up to Rang Mahal even when cranes were running. I was worried about their safety as each of the segments weighed 40 tonnes,” he points out.

“I don’t think any other project faced the opposition we did. Looking back, I cannot believe how we worked. It was sheer madness and passion. We reached out to the masses through songs at all Ganesh pandals on the project positives which ensured the majority was with us,” avers the metro rail MD.

What about the route till Falaknuma? “It is within reach and we will take it as and when possible. [There are] no regrets as such,” adds Mr. Reddy.