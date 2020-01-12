Hyderabad Metro Rail’s Green Line II gets nod

The coast is clear for the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) to throw open the Green Line-II from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) for public commuting.

Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) J.K. Garg inspected the JBS-MGBS Metro corridor along with HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy, senior engineers, technical experts of L&TMRH, and independent engineering consultancy Louis Berger, over the past three days and issued the mandatory safety certificate on Sunday.

Govt. to fix date

Receiving the safety certificate, Mr. Reddy stated that Government will decide the date of inauguration soon.

The last remaining corridor of Phase I of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project has a length of 11 km and nine stations — JBS-Parade Grounds; Secunderabad West; Gandhi Hospital; Musheerabad; RTC X Roads; Chikkadapally; Narayanaguda; Sultan Bazar and MGBS. Corridor I or Red Line between Miyapur and L.B. Nagar as well as Corridor III or Blue Line are already fully operational for the past two years, though these were opened in different stages.

The CMRS, during the course of his inspection, checked the safety certification of the 25-KV overhead electrical traction and other electrical installations by Chief Electrical Inspector General, fire clearance of the nine stations of the corridor by DG, Fire Services, signalling and train control systems by Thales, Canada, Internal Safety Assessment by Halcrow, UK, and results of the tests of various technical parameters during trial runs.

His thorough examination of the entire corridor covered the following aspects — all safety tests related to viaduct, track, signalling, telecom, trains and electric traction system; speed trials at high speed to check train behaviour; station structures, lifts and escalators, entry/exit points, ticketing systems, control rooms and passenger amenities.

The CMRS also looked at the Bhoiguda metro rail over-bridge, its bearings, viaduct etc. where the Secunderabad West station is located. Secunderabad East metro station has been opened on Corridor III or the Blue Line.

L&TMRH CEO and MD K.V.B. Reddy, Chief Operating Officer A.K Saini, Project Director M.P. Naidu, Louis Berger team leader Krishna Swamy and senior engineers of HMR participated in the inspection and deliberations.