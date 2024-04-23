GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad Metro Rail to extend services on Thursday for IPL match

April 23, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
In the view of IPL match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Thursday, Hyderabad Metro Rail will extend the services. | Photo Credit: Surjit E 2754@Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced that in view of IPL cricket match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on April 25 (Thursday), metro trains will run beyond scheduled close hours. Accordingly, the last trains will depart from their respective terminal stations at 12.15 am to reach their destinations at around 1.10 am. During extended hours, entry will be allowed at Uppal, Stadium and NGRI stations only. At other stations, only exits will be available, said an official release.

