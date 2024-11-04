ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Metro Rail services hit due to technical snag on Blue Line

Published - November 04, 2024 05:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The services of Hyderabad Metro Rail were hit on Monday (November 4, 2024) morning due to a technical snag. The image is used for representative purposes only.

There was mild panic on board a Hyderabad Metro Rail train when one of the trains was ‘stranded’ at the Begumpet metro station for a good 15 minutes with the passengers locked inside during the peak morning hours on Monday (November 4, 2024).

Later, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) officials put a message on social media that “due to a technical snag there was a delay in the trains running on Blue Line – Nagole to Raidurg in the morning and normal operations have been restored. We regret the inconvenience caused.” Meanwhile, passengers travelling inside the stranded train put out videos of their ordeal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US