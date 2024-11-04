GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad Metro Rail services hit due to technical snag on Blue Line

Published - November 04, 2024 05:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The services of Hyderabad Metro Rail were hit on Monday (November 4, 2024) morning due to a technical snag. The image is used for representative purposes only.

There was mild panic on board a Hyderabad Metro Rail train when one of the trains was ‘stranded’ at the Begumpet metro station for a good 15 minutes with the passengers locked inside during the peak morning hours on Monday (November 4, 2024).

Later, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) officials put a message on social media that “due to a technical snag there was a delay in the trains running on Blue Line – Nagole to Raidurg in the morning and normal operations have been restored. We regret the inconvenience caused.” Meanwhile, passengers travelling inside the stranded train put out videos of their ordeal.

