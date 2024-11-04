Hyderabad Metro Rail services hit due to technical snag on Blue Line

There was mild panic on board a Hyderabad Metro Rail train when one of the trains was ‘stranded’ at the Begumpet metro station for a good 15 minutes with the passengers locked inside during the peak morning hours on Monday (November 4, 2024).
Later, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) officials put a message on social media that “due to a technical snag there was a delay in the trains running on Blue Line – Nagole to Raidurg in the morning and normal operations have been restored. We regret the inconvenience caused.” Meanwhile, passengers travelling inside the stranded train put out videos of their ordeal.
Published - November 04, 2024 05:49 pm IST