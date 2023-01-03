HamberMenu
Hyderabad Metro Rail services extended till midnight for Numaish visitors

January 03, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy rush at a Hyderabad Metro Rail station. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has announced extension of train services on Corridor One or Red Line (L.B. Nagar to Miyapur) and Corridor Three or Blue Line (Nagole to Raidurg) for the benefit of the people visiting the All India Industrial Exhibition, or Numaish, at Nampally.

The last train will start from respective terminal stations at 12 midnight and reach the final destinations by about 1 a.m.

Ticket booking counters at the Gandhi Bhavan metro station will also be increased from four to six to deal with the rush, said an official spokesperson on Tuesday.

