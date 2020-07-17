Hyderabad Mayor reviews progress of works

HYDERABAD

17 July 2020 08:03 IST

The Mayor reviewed ongoing works pertaining to road maintenance, footpath development, stadium maintenance, and construction of FOBs apart from bus shelters and toilets

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan has asked the GHMC officials to expedite the works related to construction of bus shelters and public toilets in the city.

During a meeting on Thursday, the Mayor reviewed ongoing works pertaining to road maintenance, footpath development, stadium maintenance, and construction of FOBs apart from bus shelters and toilets.

Of the 347 new bus shelters taken up in the city, construction of 90 was completed, and the remaining should be speeded up, he said.

For construction of 3,000 public toilets, August 15 was the deadline, he reminded the officials.

and asked them to choose locations close to the roads and within parks. He also issued instructions for construction of bus bays with toilets wherever the roads a wide enough.

Mr.Ram Mohan has asked the zonal commissioners to discuss the progress of works with corporators and executive engineers of the respective circles.

Model grave yards should be developed one in each constituency, with facilities such as water, and power supply. Central medians should be built wherever the road width is 100 feet and more. Debris and garbage dumped around distribution transformers should be removed, and the transformers should be shifted onto concrete blocks constructed for this purpose. The mayor also issued instructions for special focus on non-CRMP roads too apart from the CRMP roads, and better rmanagement of sports complexes and stadiums by appointment of sports persons of recognition. All municipal shopping complexes should be brought into use, he said.

Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, Additional Commissioners Rahul Raj, Yadagiri Rao and Chief City Planner Devender Reddy attended the meeting apart from the zonal commissioners.