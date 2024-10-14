ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Mayor booked for allowing high-decibel music at Bathukamma event

Published - October 14, 2024 08:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Hyderabad Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, is facing legal scrutiny after allegations surfaced of her organising and using a loud music system at a Bathukamma event last week in Banjara Hills. Police said that the Mayor allegedly interfered when the police reached the place on Road Number 12 and asked the sound system organisers to reduce the volume. 

The incident took place in NBT Nagar, where the event organisers were reportedly violating a citywide ban on DJ systems during religious processions and festivals. Police arrived at the venue around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and instructed the organisers to shut down the equipment. However, the organisers allegedly refused to comply when the Mayor interfered with the police. 

“A case has been registered for violating noise pollution regulations against the organisers and the sound system operator. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakaxmi was booked for abetment,” clarified a senior officer from West Zone police. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

laws

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US