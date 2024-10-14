GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad Mayor booked for allowing high-decibel music at Bathukamma event

Published - October 14, 2024 08:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi.

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Hyderabad Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, is facing legal scrutiny after allegations surfaced of her organising and using a loud music system at a Bathukamma event last week in Banjara Hills. Police said that the Mayor allegedly interfered when the police reached the place on Road Number 12 and asked the sound system organisers to reduce the volume. 

The incident took place in NBT Nagar, where the event organisers were reportedly violating a citywide ban on DJ systems during religious processions and festivals. Police arrived at the venue around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and instructed the organisers to shut down the equipment. However, the organisers allegedly refused to comply when the Mayor interfered with the police. 

“A case has been registered for violating noise pollution regulations against the organisers and the sound system operator. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakaxmi was booked for abetment,” clarified a senior officer from West Zone police. 

