Hyderabad marathon proves a runaway hit

About 15,000 runners took part in the 17th Freedom Hyderabad 10K Run that was flagged off at People’s Plaza here on Sunday.

Sponsored by Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils and ACT Fibernet, the event saw a great mix of runners — from the elite to slum dwellers — who participated in five categories - Elite 10K Run, Open 10K Run with a timing chip, open 5K Run, SHE and the Family Run. The interest was discernible with about 1,000 families taking part in the Freedom Family Run.

Race director Murali Nannapaneni said he was delighted to witness such a huge participation. “Our main objective is to support, care and create awareness about wellness. This witnessed a landmark with over 15000 runners participating in the run. We congratulate the winners and thank all the participants, organisers, sponsors and the local administration for putting up such a grand show in Hyderabad,” he said.

Among veterans (50-64 years), A. Baba, Nanjundan and P. Mallikarjun were adjudged winners in men’s category while V. Dinaz, V. Usha Kiran and V. Lakshmi Sri won among women. The open category winners (up to 49 years) were Bhagesh Patel, Gangappa Tambur and K. Tushar (men) and T.P Aasa, Navya Vadde and Priyanka (women).

In the Elite 10k run, T. Anish, P. Tirtha and Nicodemus won top honours in the men’s category; Caren Jebet, Hannah Wanjiru and Etsegent Belete were declared winners in women’s category.

Group vice-president of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils Akshay Chowdhury and ACT Fibernet COO Partha Biswas, COO were present.