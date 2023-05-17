Hyderabad man kills wife, ends life, hours after wedding anniversary celebrations

May 17, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 40-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death and later took his own life, at Yellareddyguda in SR Nagar police limits in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police said the woman, Premalatha, 35, was found bludgeoned to death with a rod. Reportedly, the incident took place after midnight, when the couple returned from the woman’s house in Thumkunta after their wedding anniversary celebrations. Their two children, who are in high school, were at the grandmother’s house in Thumkunta for the ongoing summer vacation.

It is suspected that Janardhan and Premalatha were engaged in a heated argument, which turned violent.

According to the police, Janardhan, an alcoholic, had left the family last year. After his wife, an employee at a dental clinic, filed a complaint, police traced him later in April.

Police shifted the bodies for post-mortem. An investigation is under way.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 81420-20033/ 81420-20044, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily)