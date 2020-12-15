Hyderabad

Hyderabad man is World Quizzing champion

Ravi Avva  

Ravi Avva, who hails from Hyderabad, has won the World Quizzing Champion (WQC)-2020.

Presently, he lives in Singapore with his wife and two sons, where he works for Stryker, a multinational medical technology company.

Mr. Ravi studied at Hyderabad Public School, I.I.T. Madras, I.I.M. Ahmedabad and Columbia University. He has been active in the quizzing circuit for the past 25 years, including topping the WQC standings in the Asia-Pacific region in 2018 and 2019. His favourite quizzing topics include sports (where he was placed second on the Brain of Football earlier this year), anything ancient, art and comics/graphic novels. He played for the Singapore Merlions in the Quizzing World Cup.

He is the eldest son of A.P.V.N. Sarma, a former adviser to Governor of Telangana, a press release said.

