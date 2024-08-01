Hyderabad | Man gets back ₹3.71 lakh lost in parcel scam

A 32-year-old man recovered ₹3.71 lakh lost to a parcel scam with the assistance of Hyderabad cybercrime police. Police said that the man, a private employee, received a call claiming to be from a ‘FedEx agent’. “The caller informed him about a parcel containing illegal items like fake passports and drugs addressed to him. This was followed by a Skype call from a man posing as a Mumbai Crime Branch police officer, who threatened the victim with legal action due to the alleged illegal items. The fraudsters then manipulated the victim into revealing his bank account details for ‘verification,’ leading to a transfer of ₹3.71 lakh,” explained the police.

However, after the victim reported the incident, the Cybercrime Police promptly registered an FIR and took action. “Through a swift investigation and court intervention, the police managed to recover the total amount and returned it to the victim’s account,” added the police.