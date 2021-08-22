Hyderabad-Male flight resumes

GMR Hyderabad International Airport recommences Hyderabad-Male flight service.

HYDERABAD

22 August 2021 20:09 IST

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on Sunday resumed direct flight service from Hyderabad to Malé, Maldives.

IndiGo has started this new route — Flight 6E 8108, which will depart from GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 2.20 p.m. (IST) and arrive at Maldives’ Velana International Airport at 4.30 p.m. (IST). The return flight 6E 8107 from Malé will arrive in Hyderabad at 20.50 p.m. (IST). Initially, the flights will operate between GMR Hyderabad International Airport and Malé three times a week from August 22 (Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday). The frequency will increase to four times a week from October 15 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday), a press release said.

