Hyderabad

Hyderabad-Male flight resumes

GMR Hyderabad International Airport recommences Hyderabad-Male flight service.  

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on Sunday resumed direct flight service from Hyderabad to Malé, Maldives.

IndiGo has started this new route — Flight 6E 8108, which will depart from GMR Hyderabad International Airport at 2.20 p.m. (IST) and arrive at Maldives’ Velana International Airport at 4.30 p.m. (IST). The return flight 6E 8107 from Malé will arrive in Hyderabad at 20.50 p.m. (IST). Initially, the flights will operate between GMR Hyderabad International Airport and Malé three times a week from August 22 (Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday). The frequency will increase to four times a week from October 15 (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday), a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2021 8:10:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/hyderabad-male-flight-resumes/article36046328.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY