Hyderabad Literary Festival 2024 concludes, over 60,000 attend

January 29, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Literary Festival 2024 proved to be a resounding success, registering an attendance of over 60,000 individuals over the course of three days. This figure, according to sources, is double the turnout clocked the previous year.

On the festival’s concluding day at the Sattva Knowledge City, Member of Parliament and renowned author Shashi Tharoor took part in a session dedicated to Ajay Gandhi’s valedictory. The session, held at the Dr. Reddy’s atrium, witnessed a massive gathering of attendees.

Additionally, the festival featured actor and director Adivi Sesh, who attended a compelling panel discussion titled ‘Setting a Trend in Telugu Cinema’ alongside director Nag Ashwin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The day commenced with Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar engaging in a thought-provoking conversation with former Editor of The Hindu Mukund Padmanabhan as part of a panel discussion. Notable sessions included one on ‘Radical Thought, Resistance and Reflections on the Nation.’

The festival’s appeal extended beyond literary and intellectual discussions, with the open area hosting the vibrant ‘Youngistan Nukkad’. This space became a hotspot for the crowd, attracting them with live performances by musicians and artistes, adding an extra layer of dynamism to the overall festival experience.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.