Hyderabad Lit Fest from Jan. 24

In its 10th edition, the three-day Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) promises a feast for literature and art lovers of the city.

“We are going to have 36 literary sessions, stage talks, film screenings, workshops and story-telling events, apart from interaction with 90 authors, who are going to be part of the fest,” said director of Hyderabad Literary Festival T. Vijay Kumar.

This year, the event is being staged at Vidyaranya School between January 24 and 26 and entry is free for all.

“The guest nation is Australia and the Indian language in focus is Malayalam. We are going to have Kutiyattam performances. Even the make-up of the artistes is a performance as it takes between six and seven hours and visitors can see the progress. A storytelling track is a new addition to the event and will bring tales from science, folklore and mythology,” said Amita Desai of HLF, at a presser on Thursday.

The national debate over the idea of India will have an echo at the fest with four sessions looking at the Constitution of India as Rohit De, author of A People’s Constitution and Chintan Chandrachud, author of The Cases That India Forgot, weighing in along with others.

“The HLF is a celebration of Hyderabad and Deccan. We wanted to make it an eco-friendly event and we have taken steps to that end, including arranging shuttle service and valet parking,” said Ajay Gandhi of HLF.