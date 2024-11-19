ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad leads as India’s fastest-growing real estate market: Knight Frank India

Published - November 19, 2024 07:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad achieved the highest growth rate of 10% in residential launches over the past decade, according to the latest report

The Hindu Bureau

Massive investments in transport infrastructure like metro rail and ring roads have propelled real estate development, notes the report. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Knight Frank India’s latest India Prime City Index report ranked Hyderabad as the fastest-growing city among six major Indian cities in terms of real estate, driven by its performance across socio-economic parameters and strategic sectoral growth. The report analysed performance of Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

The report reveals that Hyderabad achieved the highest growth rate of 10% in residential launches over the past decade. In 2023 alone, residential prices in the city surged by 11%, underscoring its appeal to both investors and end-users. Massive investments in transport infrastructure, such as the Hyderabad Metro Rail and ring roads, have further propelled real estate development.

Hyderabad secured the top spot in real estate rankings and ranked second in socio-economic, physical infrastructure, and governance metrics.

The city also excels in quality of life and wealth concentration. Mercer’s Quality of Living Report places Hyderabad ahead of other major Indian cities. Further, the 2024 Hurun report ranks Hyderabad third nationwide for its population of wealthy residents, surpassing Bengaluru in this category, as per the report.

