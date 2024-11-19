 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad leads as India’s fastest-growing real estate market: Knight Frank India

Hyderabad achieved the highest growth rate of 10% in residential launches over the past decade, according to the latest report

Published - November 19, 2024 07:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Massive investments in transport infrastructure like metro rail and ring roads have propelled real estate development, notes the report.

Massive investments in transport infrastructure like metro rail and ring roads have propelled real estate development, notes the report. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Knight Frank India’s latest India Prime City Index report ranked Hyderabad as the fastest-growing city among six major Indian cities in terms of real estate, driven by its performance across socio-economic parameters and strategic sectoral growth. The report analysed performance of Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

The report reveals that Hyderabad achieved the highest growth rate of 10% in residential launches over the past decade. In 2023 alone, residential prices in the city surged by 11%, underscoring its appeal to both investors and end-users. Massive investments in transport infrastructure, such as the Hyderabad Metro Rail and ring roads, have further propelled real estate development.

Hyderabad secured the top spot in real estate rankings and ranked second in socio-economic, physical infrastructure, and governance metrics.

The city also excels in quality of life and wealth concentration. Mercer’s Quality of Living Report places Hyderabad ahead of other major Indian cities. Further, the 2024 Hurun report ranks Hyderabad third nationwide for its population of wealthy residents, surpassing Bengaluru in this category, as per the report.

Published - November 19, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.