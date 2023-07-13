Hyderabad is a safe city, says Mahmood Ali

July 13, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

She Triumphs through Respect, Equality and Empowerment (STREE) as the theme, the Hyderabad City Security Council and Hyderabad City Police on July 12 organised a women wellness and empowerment programme at the State Police Integrated Command & Control Centre.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said Hyderabad police was committed to protecting citizens, particularly women. Stressing on the importance of education for women, he said they created healthy culture and helped the family and State progress. Hyderabad was one of the safest cities, thanks to the police and their tools to track unlawful activities, he said.

AIG Hospitals chairman D. Nageshwar Reddy said his hospitals employed about 60% women. He said there was strong evidence that a woman’s brain, compared to a man’s, worked in a multi-tasking and rationale way.

Girls outshined boys in many fields. He added caution that women’s mental health and wellness needed attention. Women should come forward and talk about their mental health to reduce the stigma attached to it. STREE could do a remarkable job to help women in issues of mental health. Dr. Reddy also spoke about physical health, importance of healthy food and the connection between gut health and the mind.

The session on Wednesday witnessed the release of research paper “Family environment, social media usage and well-being of adolescent girls: an analysis from psycho- semantic perspective” by Osmania University.

Addl. CP (Crimes & SIT) A.R. Srinivas, actor-singer Raageshwari Loomba, members of HCSC and others were present.