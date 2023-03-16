Hyderabad International Airport named as ‘Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia’ by Skytrax

March 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated March 17, 2023 11:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited on Thursday announced that Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has been adjudged as the ‘Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia’ in 2023 Skytrax World Airport Awards. The airport, voted by passengers, also bagged the award for the Best Airport Staff in India and South Asia.

The awards are based on World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 60 nationalities of airport customers during the six-month survey period.

Commenting on the achievement, Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL said: “We are thrilled to receive this award and be recognised for the commitment to provide an exceptional travel experience for our passengers. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our airport staff, stakeholders and partners working at Hyderabad airport, who have worked relentlessly to deliver world-class services to our passengers. The recognition motivates us to continue to innovate and further improve the airport experiences and reinforce our commitment to provide a safe and seamless experience for all.”

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are the most prestigious accolades for the airport industry, voted by customers in the largest, annual global airport customer satisfaction survey. They are regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 550 airports.

Edward Plaisted, CEO, Skytrax said “We congratulate Hyderabad International Airport for their success in winning these important customer awards for 2023. The past few years have been extremely challenging for airports worldwide and as we move on from the Covid-19 pandemic it is pleasing to see passenger numbers returning to normal, and for Hyderabad International Airport to be recognized as a leading airport by their customers.”