Hyderabad | Intermediate student killed in road accident

Published - June 14, 2024 05:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A first-year Intermediate student was killed in a road mishap when she came under the front wheel of an TGSRTC bus while alighting from the moving vehicle in Yousufguda in Hyderabad on Friday afternoon. The girl was trying to deboard from the RTC bus which was turning at a junction and fell under the vehicle. She was killed on the spot. 

Officials said that the student, identified as Mehereen, was heading home when she tried to get off the bus “The bus driver decelerated to let her get down and continued to accelerate. The bus halted after the rear wheels crushed her and as on-lookers gathered to check on her,” said the police. A case was booked under section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC and a probe was launched.

