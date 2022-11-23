Hyderabad Institute of Excellence announces scholarships for 200 students

November 23, 2022 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Institute of Excellence (HIE) on Wednesday announced the launch of its Scholarship Eligibility Test (HIESET), which will see the Giasuddin Babukhan Charitable Trust (GBCT) providing scholarships worth over ₹4 crore to 125 students.

Located in Vikarabad, HIE is spread over 115 acres, with state-of-the-art residential facilities. Other facilities include a swimming pool of international standards

As many as 10,000 students are expected to take the test. According to GBCT trustee Javeed Hood, those with a GPA score of 9.3 in class X and complying with the norms of the trust are eligible. Those interested can register at www.hieset.in. There is no fee for taking the HIESET-23.

According to the trust, as many as 900 students have been beneficiaries in the last 10 years. Several have secured admissions to Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Medical College, and Deccan Medical College, among others. HIE students have also made it to architecture colleges, and six have completed chartered accountancy.

