Hyderabad hotel fire: Ex-gratia from PMRF released

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 14, 2022 00:52 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sorrow over eight persons losing their lives in Monday’s fire in Secunderabad, said Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Northeast Development G. Kishan Reddy, releasing ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the bereaved families and ₹50,000 to the injured from the PM Relief Fund on Tuesday.

Accompanied by senior officials, the Minister visited the site of accident — an electric vehicle showroom — and took stock of the devastation. Mr. Reddy conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and urged the officials concerned to take adequate steps to prevent such accidents in future, informed a press release.

