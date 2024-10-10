Hyderabad hosts robust aerospace and defence ecosystem, Minister Sridhar Babu  

Industries and IT Minister D.Sridhar Babu highlighted on Wednesday the manufacturing partnerships, technology collaborations and supply chain sourcing opportunities Hyderabad offered on the back of its strong aerospace and defence ecosystem, especially the more than 1,500 precision engineering units it played host.

Addressing members of a delegation from the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS), representing 60 prominent French firms, he said this urging them to explore investment opportunities in the State. Mr.Sridhar Babu assured the State government support, the Minister’s office said in a release.

Preferred destination

Referring to how Telangana has emerged as a preferred manufacturing destination for global OEMs such as Safran, Airbus, Boeing and Lockheed Martin GE Aviation, he also listed leading French investments in Hyderabad, including the significant stake held by French airport operator ADP in GMR International airport; three mega manufacturing facilities of Safran in Hyderabad, which includes the first Aero engine MRO being built in India by a global engine OEM.

Similarly, Airbus in partnership with Tata is manufacturing critical components and subsystems in Hyderabad for the C 295 aircraft project. French aerospace companies Ametra and Aresia have formed joint ventures with Hyderabad based Nucon Aerospace. Also, Hyderabad based space startups Dhruva and Skyroot are already working with French partners, he said.

The Minister said the State’s forward-looking industrial policies catering to aerospace, defence and space sectors, including the mega projects as well as MSME policies along with various industry outreach initiatives, helped position Telangana as a progressive State for aerospace investments in India. The Young India Skills University, announced recently by the State government, aims to train local youth to meet the industry’s growing manpower needs, including imparting MRO skills.

Largest delegation

It is the largest delegation of its kind to visit the State and is a pointer to the growing partnership between France and Telangana in the aerospace and space sector, the Minister’s office said.

Chairman of GIFAS Equipment Manufacturers Committee Didier Kayat commended the manufacturing ecosystem of Telangana. Director of the Bureau de France and Deputy Consul Hyderabad Pascal Loreau spoke on the growing ties between Telangana and France and the number of French enterprises, particularly in the aerospace and space sector, interested to engage with the State.

