Hyderabad hosts conference on challenges faced by autistic persons

March 18, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Hyderabad organised a two-day national conference titled Autism Odyssey in response to the increasing prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) affecting one in 100 individuals in the country. The event, held on March 16 and 17, shed light on the challenges faced by autistic individuals throughout their lives.

Developmental paediatrician Pratima Giri stressed the necessity for increased awareness on autism and expanded support programmes. She highlighted the role of mothers in early bonding and brought to light the significance of timely interventions, starting from pregnancy. Hyderabad has over over 300 autism therapy centres.

The conference featured symposia and workshops focussing on various aspects of autism, ranging from education and employment opportunities to sensory issues and communication.

