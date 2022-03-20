Hyderabad hospital performs unique cardiac procedure

70-year-old undergoes heart bypass surgery using ‘Impella’ technique

70-year-old undergoes heart bypass surgery using ‘Impella’ technique

Doctors at CARE Hospitals here performed a heart bypass surgery using a technique called ‘Impella’. The patient is a 70-year-old man from Tamil Nadu with severe myocardial dysfunction, a critical heart artery anatomy, and multiple blocks where PCI, or stenting, is not possible.

Chief of the CT Surgery department, Rama Subramanyam said, “This unique-to-south east Asia bypass surgery was performed with a higher version of mechanical circulatory support called Impella. This revolutionary technique is very useful in heart bypass surgeries where the device is introduced through the skin via the artery in the lower limb into the main chamber of the heart or the left ventricle. The blood from the left ventricle is sucked and delivered into the aorta, which is the main artery that carries blood to the rest of the body, providing blood supply to the required organs.”

Dr Subramanyam said the use of Impella CP assisted the post-operative course for three days and then was gradually weaned and explanted.