Hyderabad | HMWS&SB special drive yields results, sewage choking complaints drop

A drop in the number of complaints from consumers regarding sewage was observed after the launch Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board’s (HMWSSB) 90-day special drive. The Board’s managing director K. Ashok Reddy on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) congratulated his staff for their sustained and concerted campaign in the ongoing special drive on sewage management that began on October 2.

The congratulatory message, while encouraging them to continue the efforts, came at an elaborate review of the campaign progress on Tuesday.

Officially, Mr. Reddy declared that the campaign showed results and it was evident in the decline in the number of customer complaints.

“So far, in the 46-day period, de-silting works have been carried out for 1000 km of sewerage pipeline in eight thousand locations in the city, and 80,000 manholes have been cleaned,” it was revealed.

A drop in complaints

As per the data, for instance, Kukatpally which falls in Division 9, saw 559 complaints of sewage choking in September. But after works in October, the number declined to 258, a dip by 43%

Reduction in choking complaints was also recorded in divisions of Charminar(34%), Riyasath Nagar (34%), Durgam Cheruvu (28%) and Quthbullapur (31%).

The other major complaint of sewage overflow also showed significant improvement. Durgam Cheruvu division saw over a thousand complaints in September, and now, with the maximum improvement by 39%, about 400 fewer complaints were recorded.

According to Mr. Reddy, the major focus in the special drive has been to resolve long-pending problems, and those have been cleared. He reiterated that a decline in complaints is the index of the Board’s efficient performance.

He instructed the officials to carry out the same performance through continuous monitoring, data update and work corrections till the end of the special drive in December to achieve the mission results. In the review, Mr. Reddy felicitated top-10 performers from the various divisions.