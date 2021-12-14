Hyderabad GPO is ‘seven star post-office’

The title reflects achievement of seven targets, including in deposits and insurances

The Hyderabad General Post-Office (GPO) on Tuesday was declared a ‘seven star post-office’ in a move which is a first.

In a statement issued to the media, Chief Postmaster A Subrahmanyam said that T.M. Sreelatha, Postmaster General, Headquarters Region, Telangana Circle, made the announcement.

According to the statement, the title reflects achievement of seven targets – the first being RD, SSA, PF accounts (94% achievement), the second being IPPC accounts (80% achievement), the third being Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, Digital Life Certificates, Bill Payments (100% achievement), Child Enrolment Lite Client (264% achievement), Postal Life Insurance/Rural Postal Life Insurance (363% achievement) and Postman Mobile Application utilisation (98% achievement).

A customer relationship management programme ‘Anubandham’ aims to improve contact of customers with the local postmaster as well as the beat postman who will double up as a ‘doorstep banker’. The postmaster will interact with privileged customers over the phone. Customers will be informed of the identity of the ‘doorstep banker’.