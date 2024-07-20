GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad | Gopanapally flyover inaugurated by Telangana CM

Musi River Development works at a cost of ₹1.5 lakh Crore to begin soon, says the CM

Published - July 20, 2024 05:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Gopanapally flyover in Hyderabad was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on July 20, 2024.

Gopanapally flyover in Hyderabad was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on July 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: Handle @TelanganaCMO on X

The flyover at Gopanapally Thanda in Serlingampally was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday. Several gated communities with high-rises, Multi-National Companies (MNC), people working in them and at IT corridor live in localities around the flyover.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM, who also holds the charge as Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister, said that Hyderabad can become a cosmopolitan city when people from other States are provided with education, employment and other resources, and efforts have to be put in this direction.

Mr. Reddy said that 65% of the income generated by Telangana is from Hyderabad and that Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was formed to address traffic issues, water logging and other problems arising in the city.

The Chief Minister spoke at length about the Musi River Development Project. Laying down his vision for the project, he said that plans were prepared and the works worth ₹1.5 lakh crore will begin soon. Provisions will be made to establish IT towers, to do business 24/7 there. After its completion, people from other countries too will visit Musi River, he said.

55-km stretch along Musi river in Hyderabad to be developed

Mr. Reddy said that Musi Riverfront Development project will de taken up in such a way that people will remember the people’s government forever. 

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / road transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.