Hyderabad | Gopanapally flyover inaugurated by Telangana CM

The flyover at Gopanapally Thanda in Serlingampally was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday. Several gated communities with high-rises, Multi-National Companies (MNC), people working in them and at IT corridor live in localities around the flyover.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM, who also holds the charge as Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister, said that Hyderabad can become a cosmopolitan city when people from other States are provided with education, employment and other resources, and efforts have to be put in this direction.

Mr. Reddy said that 65% of the income generated by Telangana is from Hyderabad and that Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was formed to address traffic issues, water logging and other problems arising in the city.

The Chief Minister spoke at length about the Musi River Development Project. Laying down his vision for the project, he said that plans were prepared and the works worth ₹1.5 lakh crore will begin soon. Provisions will be made to establish IT towers, to do business 24/7 there. After its completion, people from other countries too will visit Musi River, he said.

Mr. Reddy said that Musi Riverfront Development project will de taken up in such a way that people will remember the people’s government forever.