Hyderabad girl wins TCS iON IntelliGem national-level contest

January 29, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A class 6 student of Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, emerged the lone winner from Telangana in the grand finale of the 5th edition of TCS iON IntelliGem contest.

Samskriti Konduru bagged the winner’s title in junior category on the topic ‘Universal Values.’ It is also the first time a student from HPS, Begumpet, has won the title in the last five editions of the contest.

TCS iON IntelliGem is the biggest national-level contest for 21st century skills conducted for students of grades 5 to 9 in three stages — qualifiers, pre-finals, and a national-level grand finale. The contest witnessed participation from thousands of students from hundreds of schools from across the country.

Of the 50 students who made it to the grand finale across categories, 11 emerged winners. The topics of the contest, which were common for senior and junior categories, were Universal Values, Communication Skills, Global Citizenship, Creativity and Innovation and Financial Literacy.

Samskriti, to her credit, also made it to the pre-finals in three more categories she participated in. “TCS iON IntelliGem is a great national-level talent platform and helps us gain an understanding and appreciation of the vital 21st century skills,” she said, adding that the competition was unique and exciting. TCS iON is a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services.