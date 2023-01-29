ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad girl wins TCS iON IntelliGem national-level contest

January 29, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Samskriti Konduru, a class 6 student of Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

A class 6 student of Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, emerged the lone winner from Telangana in the grand finale of the 5th edition of TCS iON IntelliGem contest.

Samskriti Konduru bagged the winner’s title in junior category on the topic ‘Universal Values.’ It is also the first time a student from HPS, Begumpet, has won the title in the last five editions of the contest.

TCS iON IntelliGem is the biggest national-level contest for 21st century skills conducted for students of grades 5 to 9 in three stages — qualifiers, pre-finals, and a national-level grand finale. The contest witnessed participation from thousands of students from hundreds of schools from across the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Of the 50 students who made it to the grand finale across categories, 11 emerged winners. The topics of the contest, which were common for senior and junior categories, were Universal Values, Communication Skills, Global Citizenship, Creativity and Innovation and Financial Literacy.

Samskriti, to her credit, also made it to the pre-finals in three more categories she participated in. “TCS iON IntelliGem is a great national-level talent platform and helps us gain an understanding and appreciation of the vital 21st century skills,” she said, adding that the competition was unique and exciting. TCS iON is a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US