Hyderabad girl who accused autodrickshaw driver of rape ends life

HYDERABAD

24 February 2021 13:08 IST

A young woman who had allegedly falsely accused an autodrickshaw driver of gang rape ended her life on Wednesday. She was 19-years old and pursuing a degree in pharmacy.

Her parents reportedly found her in an unconscious state and admitted her to a hospital in Ghatkesar. Clarity on whether she was brought dead to the hospital or succumbed while undergoing treatment is awaited.

Police officers rushed to the hospital and are in the process of taking stock of the situation.

Earlier this month, she had accused an autorickshaw driver of kidnapping her and and raping her along with his friends.

However, after investigation, the Rachakonda Police, declared it was a false complaint. She had disagreements with her family and lodged a complaint after misleading police, Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat had said.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling Roshni - 040-6620 2000.