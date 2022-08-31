Hyderabad girl bags Erasmus Mundus scholarship for Nuclear Science

Chalamalla Ikshitha, who has been chosen for Erasmus Mundus SARENA Scholarship 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Chalamalla Ikshitha, who is pursuing her B.Tech at Amity University, has been chosen for Erasmus Mundus SARENA Scholarship 2022, and she is the only Indian student this year to have bagged the scholarship in this category.

Ms. Ikshitha, a student of B.Tech (Nuclear Science and Technology) at Amity Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (AINST), Noida, Uttar Pradesh, will be using the scholarship to pursue her master's degree in Nuclear Reactor Operation & Safety (NROS) Programme in Europe, a press note said.

Erasmus Mundus SARENA aims to build scientific, technical, and management skills that enable engineers to work in all domains related to nuclear energy.

The Hyderabad girl was felicitated by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in recognition of her achievement. Ikshitha aspires to work in Nuclear Safety Department as a Radiation Safety Officer or as a Nuclear Energy Consultant and provide suggestions about Nuclear safety in the future. Ikshita’s father, Chalamalla Venkateshwarlu, is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science, Osmania University.