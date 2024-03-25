ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad gets ready for colours

March 25, 2024 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Girls enjoying Holi festivities with colours at HMDA play grounds at Kukatpally in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 24, 2024 | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

The city is all set for Holi that falls on Monday.

Vendors lined up the streets, offering an array of colours and water guns, setting the stage for a lively celebration. Interestingly, the festivities kick off early every year, especially in the bustling Begum Bazaar area.

For over five decades, the Begum Bazaar Holi Utsav Samithi has been organising a procession as part of pre-Holi celebrations in the area. “The procession features a vibrant ‘holi baraat’,” shared Karthik Gupta, a local merchant. Originating at Kolsavadi, it winds its way through Swastik Mirchi, Kirana Market, Fish Market, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Post Office, and Mitti Ka Sher, before returning to Begum Bazaar.

On Sunday, many households prepared for the traditional ‘Holika Dahan’, symbolising the victory of good over evil, as a bonfire is lit to commemorate the burning of the demoness Holika.

On Monday, there would be a plethora of parties and events across the city. Ticket prices for these events range from ₹199 to ₹699 per person, catering to diverse preferences and budgets.

“Prices of water guns have surged compared to last year,” noted Abhinaya, a resident of AS Rao Nagar. “What used to cost ₹50-₹60, now costs ₹100,” she added, highlighting the increased demand and prices for Holi essentials.

Meanwhile, doctors have warned against use of colours with harmful substances that can cause skin irritation and damage. Use organic gulaal, wear sunglasses, and avoid contact lenses. Stay hydrated, rinse off colours gently, and seek shade, said Swapna Shanbhag, consultant ophthalmologist at LV Prasad Eye Institute.

