New centre opened in Hyderabad to help domestic violence survivors

Every four minutes, one complaint of domestic violence or abuse is reported in Telangana. Yet, 87% survivors do not report the abuse they suffer, according to data from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Domestic violence is a silent epidemic, not just a social issue but a critical public health crisis that impacts all aspects of life, including the economy.

The Raahat Crisis Centre, inaugurated in Hyderabad on Thursday, aims to address this issue. “Raahat,” means “Relief” in Urdu. The centre, housed within Fernandez Hospital in Bogulkunta, offers services like immediate clinical care; guidance on legal and police aid; and assistance with relocation to shelter homes. It also focuses on community awareness and prevention efforts. The initiative is a collaboration between Fernandez Foundation and Invisible Scars Foundation.

“For too long, gender-based violence has been overlooked in our healthcare system, leaving survivors without the support they need. At Raahat, we are committed to changing this narrative. By training hospital staff to recognise and respond to domestic violence, we will ensure that every survivor who walks through our door is met with compassion, sensitivity and the resources they need to break free from abuse,” said Ekta Viiveck Varma, founder of Invisible Scars Foundation.

Maimoona Ahmed, a senior obstetrician at Fernandez Hospital, will lead the centre.She said that hospitals and emergency rooms see more domestic violence survivors than do police stations.

British Deputy High Commissioner to India Christina Scott and British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Gareth Wynn Owen were present during the centre’s inauguration. “Supporting women and girls is at the heart of the United Kingdom’s international work. Our focus on gender equality is guided by the 3Es: Educating girls, Empowering women and girls, and Ending gender-based violence. This centre will ensure that survivors of domestic violence can safely access the support they need for their well-being and help them reach their full potential,” said Christina Scott.

(If you are experiencing domestic violence and abuse, get help by reaching out on +91 9121444333 or raahat@myfernandez.in)