Hyderabad gets its first bio-methanisation plant

The city’s first bio-methanistion plant was inaugurated at GHMC’s garbage transfer station at Deeptisri Nagar here on Friday.

The plant was inaugurated by Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, along with MLA Arikapudi Gandhi and local corporator M. Ramesh, a statement from GHMC informed. The project to convert wet waste to methane gas has been funded by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under corporate social responsibility. Under the initiative, HAL had released a fund of ₹24.76 lakh, the statement said.

The plant has a capacity of converting every metric tonne of wet waste into bio-gas of 80 cubic meter per day. The raw gas can be used at source for 16 hours of continuous flame, and will be utilised for running food and tea stalls at the transfer stations, it said.

Further, the project of generating compressed gas through the use of converter is under consideration and this may boost utilisation of gas by auto-trolleys used to collect garbage, thereby reducing diesel consumption.

The plant can be scaled up to 10 metric tonnes in future, which would effectively reduce transportation costs for GHMC.

The wastage of this plant is further converted to compost by anaerobic compost method and this will reduce the cost of plant maintenance, the statement explained.

Deeptisri Nagar has been chosen as the site sees constant flow of segregated waste, and 20 to 30 metric tonnes of dedicated wet waste from gated communities and hotels in the Serilingampally zone. Processing the wet waste on the site will economise on transportation and processing costs at Jawahar Nagar dump yard, the statement said.

Total garbage generated under GHMC’s jurisdiction crosses 5,500 metric tonnes per day, and establishment of such plants across the city would reduce transportation costs for the civic body.

The Mayor said all bulk garbage generators producing over 25 kg of waste should set up bio-methane gas plants on their premises as per Centre’s guidelines.